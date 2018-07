Adrian Cronauer – a longtime friend remembers him as a “Man for All Seasons”

| By

The man whose story inspired the movie “Good Morning, Vietnam” has passed away at age 79. Adrian Cronauer was a radio disc jockey, a community theater actor, an attorney and a Pentagon advisor who once worked at Roanoke FM station WPVR – now Wheeler Broadcasting’s Star Country. Robin Williams earned an Academy Award nomination for portraying Cronauer’s Vietnam disc jockey character in the 1987 film. Production Director Mitch Todd calls Cronauer a mentor:

7-19 Mitch for Web-WEB