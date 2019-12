Accident flips vehicle, slows southbound 81 in Christiansburg area

An accident is slowing southbound afternoon commute traffic in the Christiansburg area. A VDOT traffic camera shows one vehicle flipped onto its roof and lying in the right breakdown lane near the bridge over State Route 8. Other cameras show the southbound backups are growing.

FROM VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 114.4 in the County of Montgomery, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The South right lane and right shoulder are closed.