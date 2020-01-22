Accident blocks I-581; major highway and local road backups

| By

UPDATE: Major travel headaches at this hour on southbound Interstate 81 between between I-581 and Hershberger Road. There is an accident involving a large dump truck pulling a front loader just south of the Hershberger Road bridge that is blocking all lanes there. As a result, police are diverting all southbound traffic off the highway at Peters Creek Road. 581 is backed up as far as I-81 and local roads in the area are clogged as well. And in the last half hour, police are now blocking access to 581 from 81, and there are growing delays in both directions as you head south from Hollins or north from Electric Road.