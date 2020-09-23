ABC tests liquor home delivery, may expand after trial run

Virginia’s ABC is testing out a home delivery service that might be expanded after a trial run is evaluated. It is one of several ways the agency is working to adapt to many changes brought about by COVID-19. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

09-23 ABC Changes Wrap-WEB

Home Shipping FAQs

Currently, home shipping is only available within a 25-mile radius of Suffolk’s Bridge Road store (Store #377). To place an order for home shipping, first select Store 377 and shop online for products at this store. On the checkout page, you will be given the option to select “Ship to My Home” and to verify that your address is eligible for home shipping.

How do I know if I am eligible for home shipping?

After you select “Ship to My Home” on the checkout page, you will have the opportunity to enter your shipping address and validate that it is eligible for home shipping. If you receive a message that indicates your address is not eligible for shipping, we cannot ship to your home at this time, but you can still place an order for in-store pickup.

Can I ship to my business address?

No. At this time, Virginia ABC ships only to residential addresses. Businesses addresses are not eligible for home shipping.

How do I track my order?

When you place an order, you will receive an Order Receipt email that contains a link to a tracking page on Virginia ABC’s website. This page provides status updates for your order, as well as links to a UPS tracking page once the order has been shipped. Additionally, you are notified by email when your order has been shipped.

How soon after I place an order will it be delivered?

Home-shipping orders that are placed Monday–Friday, before 3 p.m., will be delivered next day. Weekend orders may take 2–3 days to arrive at your home.

Do I have to be present to receive my delivery?

Either you or someone else who is 21 years of age or older must be present at the residence to receive the package.

How do I return products that were shipped to my home?

Returns for home-shipping items must be conducted in a store. Please present the Order Receipt that you received by email to receive a refund for the products. Shipping fees are nonrefundable for orders that have been shipped. View our return policy.

How do I cancel my order?

When you place an order, you will receive an Order Receipt email that contains a link to a tracking page, which allows you to request a cancellation for a full refund before it is ready to ship. Orders that are ready to ship cannot be cancelled; however, the products can be returned to a store for a full refund, minus the nonrefundable shipping fee. View our return policy.

Will Virginia ABC offer home shipping at more stores in the future?

Home shipping is currently being piloted only at Suffolk’s Bridge Road store (Store #377). Following the pilot phase, Virginia ABC will determine whether to offer home shipping at additional stores.