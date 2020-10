AAA: Hands-free cellphone use can be distracted driving too

The time is nearing when police will be able to enforce a new Virginia law banning use of hand-held cellphones while driving, but AAA says we shouldn’t let our guard down either when using hands-free devices. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

A law that went into effect July 1st outlaws hand-held cellphone use while driving, but it does not authorize police enforcement until January 1st.