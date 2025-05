A local artist has combined the art of portraiture and the art of leadership. The new exhibit opens at Art on First June first. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

A Thread Through Roanoke: a portrait exhibition by Whitney C. Brock opens at Art on First June first. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us what started as an effort to spotlight portraiture also ended up highlighting leadership.

Art on 1st

Whitney C. Brock