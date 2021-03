Third GOP candidate announces run for the 7th District delegate seat

A third Republican candidate has announced a run for the 7th District seat in the House of Delegates that GOP incumbent Nick Rush will not run for again this Fall after 5 terms. Lowell Bowman says he is “will be a STRONG voice for everyone.” Christiansburg businesswoman Marie March and Montgomery County Supervisor Sherri Blevins are also seeking the GOP nomination. Bowman is a waste management contractor in Riner. A primary is set for April 24.