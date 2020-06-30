A second retirement today – after 64 years of social work

| By

There was a very special celebration at Family Service of Roanoke Valley this afternoon as Jane Hurt retired – for a second time – after a career in social work that spanned 64 years. 49 of those years were with Family Service. Hurt retired in 2000, took a trip to Asia and then went back to work. Hurt says she was “born to be a social worker”; she earned bachelor and masters degrees in the field – and started her career in 1956. The City of Roanoke also proclaimed today as “Mary Elizabeth (Jane) Bowles Hurt Day.”

6-30 Jane Hurt-WEB