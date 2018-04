A few weeks away from Bald Eagles at Mill Mountain Zoo

While fundraising continues at Mill Mountain Zoo for a North American River Otter exhibit with underwater viewing, Co-director Bill Baker says a bald eagle exhibit should be up before that:

The exhibit should open once that Bald Eagle clears quarantine in a week or two. Those exhibits – along with an exhibit on Black Bears that’s in the works – are part of the Zoo’s efforts to feature animals native to Virginia.