Rasoul leads poll and campaign $$; Northam endorses opponent

Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul has a big fund-raising lead – and an early polling advantage — as he runs for Lieutenant Governor. But Governor Northam’s endorsement of a primary opponent may show us just how much such big-name endorsements can make a difference. As of March 31st, Rasoul had raised almost$1.3 million, more than a half million more over any of his June primary opponents. And a recent Wason Center Poll from Christopher Newport University also has numbers in his favor: Poll Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo says Rasoul’s 12% showing among Democrats compared to everyone else’s 2% or less. But on Monday, Governor Northam endorsed another delegate, Haya Ayala, and as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, this may become a good test on whether these endorsements carry political weight when it counts: