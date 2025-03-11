We are in the middle of tax season so Wallet Hub wanted to find out which states taxed their residents the most. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us Virginia ranked right in the middle.

Wallet Hub released its tax survey just as most Americans are doing their taxes. The financial website found 77% of people believe the rich don’t pay their fair share in taxes. 35% of people fear not having enough money to pay on Tax Day. Another 22% worry about making a mathematical mistake. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports Wallet Hub also ranked the states from lowest to highest tax rates.