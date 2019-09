9-11 Memorial Stair Climb: never forget says local firefighter

It’s been 18 years since the World Trade Center towers in New York fell after the terrorist attack on September 11th, 2001 – killing more than 400 first responders. This Saturday Roanokers will commemorate that solemn day and raise money for a related cause, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

