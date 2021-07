80’s star rocker Billy Idol is coming to Roanoke in September

| By

80’s star rocker Billy Idol is coming to Roanoke’s Elmwood Park on September 24 as part of the Bud Light Vinyl Vault concert series. Idol – who later had a cameo in an Adam Sandler movie – The Wedding Singer – was an early architect of the pop-punk rock sound. His hit songs include “Dancing With Myself, and “White Wedding. Tickets” for Billy Idol go on sale this Friday morning at 10-am at roanokelive.com.