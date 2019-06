75 years later, Bedford and the nation remember D-Day sacrifices

Vice-President Mike Pence will lead today’s tribute in Bedford to those who took part in the D-Day landing 75 years ago on this date — and in particular to those who died in the invasion that led to Germany’s surrender 11 months later. WFIR’s Evan Jones looks ahead:

