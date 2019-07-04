Pollsters: Some GOP lawmakers may be in tight spot in special session

| By

As state lawmakers prepare for next week’s special session on Virginia gun laws, recent polls from Christopher Newport University suggest some Republican legislators may find themselves in a tight spot. The polls show widespread support for universal background checks, and pollsters say GOP lawmakers in swing districts may have a more difficult time avoiding the issue than during regular sessions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

07-04 Gun Control Polls Wrap2-WEB

Click here for the Wason Center’s news release on its two most recent gun law polls.