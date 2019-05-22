Epic adventure: Motorcylists prepare for 40,000-mile adventure with a cause

Two area motorcyclists are down to the last days of preparing for a really long ride, one they hope will raise money for several well-known causes. Nate Jennings and Scotland Lehman are long-time hard core motorcycle fans who begin a 40-day 16,000 mile journey this weekend that will take them across the US and up to northernmost Alaska. They spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Nate and Scotland hope their journey will help raise funds for causes that include the Wounded Warrior Project, Mission K9 Rescue/U.S. War Dog Association and the American Cancer Society. Click here for full information.