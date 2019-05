Mountain View Humane asks for help to sterilize feral cats

| By

An area spay and neuter clinic is asking for help to sterilize feral cats. They’ll provide the traps and do the work for free, but they need people to bring the cats in. Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg will conduct the surgeries May 29 and June 12. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for full information from Mountain View Humane