BBB: Identity theft still works the old-fashioned way

| By

Identity theft may most occur these days through your computer or cellphone, but the paper variety is still very much with us — and experts say it is something you must remain careful to avoid. The Better Business Bureau handled several thousand such cases of identity theft last year in Virginia, when thieves use information from your bank, credit card or hospital statement. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

