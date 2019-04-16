Roanoke Valley home sales: realtors say current market favors sellers

Roanoke Valley home sales are running ahead of last year’s, and while the market can hardly be called super-heated, realtors say it is one that currently favors sellers. . WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

For the first three months of the year, 1,061 homes placed on the Roanoke Valley Multiple Listing System have sold. In February and March, sales were 7% higher than last year. Neil Conner is President of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors, and he says there is still pent-up demand that developed over years after the last recession. Average prices are also up so far the year, topping $212,000 in January through March.