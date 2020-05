7 additional COVID-19 related deaths attributed to Roanoke Valley

According to the latest update from the Virginia Department of Health 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths were attributed to the Roanoke Valley bringing the overall death toll to 21. The data shows 9 deaths in Roanoke City, 5 in Roanoke County, 4 in Botetourt County, and 3 in Salem.