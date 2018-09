WFIR teams with Gleaning for the World for Hurricane Florence relief collection

A Lynchburg-based relief agency with 20 years of experience is collecting relief supplies and donations Wednesday at the Bonsack Kroger. WFIR and Wheeler Broadcasting are teaming with Gleaning for the World to help Hurricane Florence victims. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

