Amtrak decision places doubts over future NW 611 excursions

New questions have been raised over the future of Norfolk and Western 611 excursions. It is the result of a recent Amtrak announcement that it will “generally” no longer operate charter services or special trains. The Virginia Museum of Transportation has been looking to Amtrak to operate future 611 excursions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

