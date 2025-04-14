The first phase of Crystal Spring Tower with Carilion Roanoke Memorial’s expanded Emergency Department is scheduled to open later this spring. Earlier this month the media got a preview. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

When Carilion Roanoke Memorial’s expanded emergency department opens later this spring it will be one of the largest in the state. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the expansion was needed to meet the growing demand for emergency care.