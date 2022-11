5 Points Music Sanctuary will be sold- unless they can raise 300K

A note online from 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Maple Avenue in downtown Roanoke – it is slated to be sold in January 2023 – unless they can raise a minimum of $300,000 by November 29th. 5 Points, located inside a former church, also makes special accomodations for the hearing-impaired at its concerts. They’re asking for donations online – and say time is of the essence.