5 Points moving outdoor shows to The Dog Bowl this summer

5 Points Music Sanctuary is moving its outdoor live music series this summer to The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Sicard Hollow and the Virginia Creepers lead off the “5 Points outdoors” schedule with bluegrass this Saturday night. FloydFest favorite Abby Bryant and the Echoes is up next on June 3. Reserve tickets on the 5 Points website. Christa Stephens is with Black Dawg Salvage:
- May 13th | Sicard Hollow with support from Colby Helms & The Virginia Creepers and Will Farmer (Bluegrass)
- June 3rd | Abby Bryant & The Echoes with Runaway Grooms (Southern Rock/Soul)
- July 1st | LITZ + The Kind Thieves (Jam)
- August 12th | Bumpin Uglies w. Lazy Man Dub Band (Reggae)
- May 13th show:
- Tickets: $15 at the gate andavailable online, no charge 12 and under
- Food Truck: Countryman Jamaican Grill
- Gates open at 5:00pm | Show 5:45pm
- Black Dog Salvage will remain open through the first intermission
- Well-mannered leashed dogs allowed
- All ages welcome: must bring I.D. for 21+
- Lawn seating: bring a blanket or chair
- Please no outside food, beverage, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas
- Bags subject to search
- Guests are encouraged to walk, bike, or ride share with Uber/Lyft