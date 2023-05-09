5 Points moving outdoor shows to The Dog Bowl this summer

5 Points Music Sanctuary is moving its outdoor live music series this summer to The Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage. Sicard Hollow and the Virginia Creepers lead off the “5 Points outdoors” schedule with bluegrass this Saturday night. FloydFest favorite Abby Bryant and the Echoes is up next on June 3. Reserve tickets on the 5 Points website. Christa Stephens is with Black Dawg Salvage: