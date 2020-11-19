31 charged in drug round up in Bedford County

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Va. State Police & the US Marshals conducted a narcotics round-up on November 12th & November 13th. The following individuals were taken into custody on indictments. There were 31 individuals on a total of 61 indictments. This is the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigations. Arrests include:

Thomas Eldridge Nelms

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Cocaine)

*

Kenneth Richard Waldron

Poss. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)

*

Christopher Michael Bowles

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)

*

Anthony Benton Fisher

Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)

*

Marc McKinley Miller

Poss. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Ronald Burt Wilcox

Dist. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr

Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Richard Joseph Nichols

Dist. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth) & Sale of firearm to a felon

*

Derrick Reid Anderson

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Joseph Zachary Parks

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Jeffrey Allen Richardson

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)

*

Kevin OBryan Nellum

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Lonnie Glenn Chassereau

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Jason Thomas Barger

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Hasan Rashee Elliott

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (marijuana more than 1 oz.)

*

Sean NMN Booker

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (heroin)

*

Cassandra Niambi Scott

Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (Oxycodone)

*

Amanda Nicole Mosely

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Joshua Scott Campbell

Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

*

Joseph Careem Johnson

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2

*

Tracey Wayne Morrison

Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Additional Felony Warrant Services During Round-Up

Tuesday Dawn Carter Bennie Dale Overstreet

ID Theft, Probation Violation

Obstruct Justice & Poss. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)

Destiny Shevonne Poindexter

Escape