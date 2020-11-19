31 charged in drug round up in Bedford County

From Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Va. State Police & the US Marshals conducted a narcotics round-up on November 12th & November 13th. The following individuals were taken into custody on indictments. There were 31 individuals on a total of 61 indictments. This is the culmination of a year-long narcotics investigations. Arrests include:
Thomas Eldridge Nelms
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Cocaine)
*
Kenneth Richard Waldron
Poss. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)
*
Christopher Michael Bowles
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)
*
Anthony Benton Fisher
Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)
*
Marc McKinley Miller
Poss. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Ronald Burt Wilcox
Dist. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Earl Woodrow Dooley Jr
Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Richard Joseph Nichols
Dist. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth) & Sale of firearm to a felon
*
Derrick Reid Anderson
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Joseph Zachary Parks
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Jeffrey Allen Richardson
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (Meth)
*
Kevin OBryan Nellum
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Lonnie Glenn Chassereau
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Jason Thomas Barger
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Hasan Rashee Elliott
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (marijuana more than 1 oz.)
*
Sean NMN Booker
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (heroin)
*
Cassandra Niambi Scott
Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (Oxycodone)
*
Amanda Nicole Mosely
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Joshua Scott Campbell
Poss. of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
*
Joseph Careem Johnson
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2
*
Tracey Wayne Morrison
Dist. Of Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
Additional Felony Warrant Services During Round-Up
Tuesday Dawn Carter Bennie Dale Overstreet
ID Theft, Probation Violation
Obstruct Justice & Poss. Schedule 1 or 2 (meth)
Destiny Shevonne Poindexter
Escape