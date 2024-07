$27.5 Million later the Moyer Sports Complex is ready for play

By

The City of Salem is unveiling its renovation of the Moyer Sports Complex on Monday. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the changes will help Salem excel in the competitive field of sports marketing.

