Update: 2023 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon closer to its goal

The 2023 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon underway on our sister-station Star Country is getting closer to its goal – which is $13,000 more than the last radiothon. Macy Ware with Children’s Miracle Network provided an update around 2:30.

The 2023 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is officially underway. Every penny raised stays local helping our local kids!! To donate, call 1-866-781-8811 or text CKC to 51555, or CLICK HERE