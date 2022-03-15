2 years later: the battle against COVID-19 is remembered

A joint COVID-19 remembrance today at the Berglund Center, two years after the first COVID case was detected in the local health districts – that was in Botetourt County. Inside the Berglund Special Events Center more than 900 chairs were set up – symbolizing the 930 or more that have died locally from COVID-19 since March 2020. Representatives from health care, first responders, emergency management, school systems and local governments were all saluted for doing their part to battle the COVID pandemic. Today’s even included a moment for those that lost their fight with COVID-19. Russell Beggarly is a nurse and unit director for a Carilion ICU: