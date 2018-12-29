16 Hr Hotel stand-off in Roanoke ends

From Roanoke Police Department: On the afternoon of December 28, 2018 Salem Police Detectives were in the area of the Extended Stay Hotel on Frontage Rd NW in reference to an investigation of a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction. Investigation led to the individual involved and Roanoke Police Officers responded to assist with the investigation. Officers made contact with the individual through the door and at one point in the conversation officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot from inside the room. Officers withdrew to a position of safety and notified the Tactical Response Team. The Tactical Response Team responded and took over the incident. The rooms surrounding the room occupied by the involved individual were evacuated for safety and the Hotel staff made accommodations for all those affected.
Officers were in communication with the individual throughout the night. At about 8:30 am on December 29, 2018 the decision was made to enter the room and take the individual into custody. Officers opened the door to the room and introduced chemical agent to gain compliance from the individual at which time the individual fired additional shots in the direction of the officers. Officers utilized less than lethal weapons to take the individual into custody. No one was seriously injured in this incident. The individual was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for evaluation. The investigation is on going and we will be working with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Officer to determine appropriate charges in this incident. The identity of the adult male involved is being withheld at this time. Once charges are determined an update will be made.