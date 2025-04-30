Carilion Taubman Cancer Center build about to get underway
Construction is about to begin on the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center, which will get underway next week at the Virginia Tech Carilion Riverside campus. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held this morning. The local Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer wrapped several construction vehicles in pink – the color used to symbolize the fight against cancer.
The new Cancer Center will be focused on research; its due for completion in 2027. The lead contractor is RMBB based in Alabama, working jointly with Roanoke-based Branch Build. Garrett Kastner is the project manager: