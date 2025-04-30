Construction is about to begin on the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center, which will get underway next week at the Virginia Tech Carilion Riverside campus. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held this morning. The local Caterpillar heavy equipment dealer wrapped several construction vehicles in pink – the color used to symbolize the fight against cancer.

The new Cancer Center will be focused on research; its due for completion in 2027. The lead contractor is RMBB based in Alabama, working jointly with Roanoke-based Branch Build. Garrett Kastner is the project manager: