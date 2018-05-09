12-year-old arrested after schools get bomb threats

| By

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old is the second juvenile charged in connection with bomb threats made against schools in Virginia. News outlets report the 12-year-old was charged with 14 counts of threatening to bomb or burn a building Tuesday after a 17-year-old was charged with a threatening to bomb or burn a building. It’s unclear if they have lawyers. Accomack County Sheriff Todd E. Godwin says despite the arrest of the 17-year-old days after of bomb threats last week, additional threats were received Monday and Tuesday. The sheriff’s office received reports of bomb threats at Nandua Middle School and Accawmacke Elementary School on Monday. The middle school received another threat Tuesday. The previous week, threats were made against an elementary school along withthe middle school and high school.