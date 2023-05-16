Arner promoted at Carilion

Carilion Clinic today announced that Steve Arner has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of the $2.4 billion not-for-profit academic health system and Nancy Howell Agee continues as CEO.

Arner oversees the day-to-day management of Carilion’s seven hospitals – including a children’s hospital, Level 1 trauma center and more than 240 medical offices.

He has helped spearhead capital improvements that include the Crystal Spring Tower addition to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, on schedule for completion in 2025.

“Steve is an outstanding leader, and we are delighted to promote him,” said Agee. “He has a strong work ethic and cares deeply about our patients, our teams and our work together caring for the communities we serve.”

Arner was integral to the health system’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and, as chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association during the first year and a half of the pandemic, coordinated the collective response of Virginia’s health care provider organizations.