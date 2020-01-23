10th straight year of hotel revenue growth in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Its quite the winning streak – 2019 was the 10th straight year of hotel room revenue growth in Virginia’s Blue Ridge: a 3.7% rise over 2018 and 116 million dollars in total revenue. There was an increase in hotel room demand of just over one percent. Catherine Fox is a Vice President for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The closure of the Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center – especially the large meeting space there – is a concern says Fox, with few rooms that size available in the valley for regional conferences.

