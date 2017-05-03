UPDATE: Officials identify worker killed when truck cab runs over him

An employee at a Christiansburg company died this morning in a workplace accident. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identifies him as 52-year-old William Kinder, Jr. of Riner. Officials say Kinder working on a tractor trailer cab in the maintenance shop at Turman Lumber when he was run over by the front wheels. A preliminary investigation shows the truck was in reverse when it was started up.

From the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office: Shortly after 0600 this morning, emergency personnel were dispatched to Turman Lumber Company, located on Fire Tower Road, in Montgomery County. Upon arrival, deputies were directed toward the maintenance shop of the business, where they located a male subject who had been struck by a tractor trailer cab. Based on preliminary investigation, it appears the truck, which was being worked on by the victim, was in reverse when it was started. The male, who has been identified as William Kinder Jr., age 52 of Riner, was knocked to the ground and run over by the front wheel of the cab. The incident appears to be accidental in nature. OSHA was notified and are conducting their own investigation of the incident.