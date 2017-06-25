WFIR earns statewide awards for newscast, sports coverage

WFIR is the winner of two prestigious statewide awards from the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, capturing top honors for Outstanding Newscast and Outstanding Sports Coverage. The VAB presented the awards Friday at its annual summer convention in Virginia Beach. WFIR’s awards were earned in the “Major Market” category that is open to stations in Virginia’s largest cities and metropolitan areas, including Hampton Roads, Richmond, and the Washington, DC suburbs. The Outstanding Newscast award recognizes WFIR’s Roanoke Valley’s Morning News, and the Outstanding Sports Coverage honors Greg Roberts Live.

 

