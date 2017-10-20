VA workers, vets and others to highlight staff shortages at rally

October 20th, 2017

Salem VA Center employees, veterans and others concerned about low staffing levels at that location and at other Veterans Administrations health care centers will hold a rally on the sidewalks outside the Salem facility tomorrow starting at 9:30am. That’s where Brad Looney works for the VA. He says Congress has been funding the “Choice” program that allows veterans to see private physicians, but that’s left the VA with budget gaps and almost 50,000 positions unfilled nationwide.

