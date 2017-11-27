Two contested races are certified; recounts, court challenges next

November 27th, 2017

Virginia’s State Board of Elections has certified the results of two Fredericksburg-area House of Delegate races. They show Republicans winning both, but this does not mean the outcomes are final. The Democratic candidates who lost are expected to call for recounts, and Democrats have already filed court challenges because some voters were given ballots for the wrong House race. The results may determine which party controls the House of Delegates. As things stand now, Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage.

