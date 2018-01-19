Two men sought for robbing SW Roanoke Co. business

January 19th, 2018 | Written by:

Roanoke County Police are looking for two men who held up a southwest county business Thursday night. Police do not say where it happened, but the holdup occurred on the 5700 block of Starkey Road, which is near the intersection with Bent Mountain Road. Officials say one of the men showed a firearm when the two came in and demanded money. There is no word on how much was taken.

From Roanoke County Police: On Thursday 1/18/2018 at approximately 8:00pm, officers of Roanoke County Police Dept. responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 5700 block of Starkey Rd. It was reported that two male subjects, unknown race, demanded money from the clerk. One of the suspects involved brandished a firearm. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook









NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test