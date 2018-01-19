Two men sought for robbing SW Roanoke Co. business

Roanoke County Police are looking for two men who held up a southwest county business Thursday night. Police do not say where it happened, but the holdup occurred on the 5700 block of Starkey Road, which is near the intersection with Bent Mountain Road. Officials say one of the men showed a firearm when the two came in and demanded money. There is no word on how much was taken.

From Roanoke County Police: On Thursday 1/18/2018 at approximately 8:00pm, officers of Roanoke County Police Dept. responded to an armed robbery at a business in the 5700 block of Starkey Rd. It was reported that two male subjects, unknown race, demanded money from the clerk. One of the suspects involved brandished a firearm. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries reported. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.