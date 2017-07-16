Troutville woman killed when vehicle is struck by wrong-way driver

July 16th, 2017 | Written by:

State Police say a Troutville woman was killed Sunday when a wrong-way pickup truck struck her car on I-64 near Charlottesville. Troopers say 30-year-old Bethany Franklin was headed east in the eastbound lanes when the westbound pickup struck her car head-on. Both Franklin and the pickup driver were pronounced dead at the scene.

From Virginia State Police: At 6:04 a.m., Sunday (July 16, 2017), Virginia State Police were notified of a green pickup truck driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Albemarle County. Several minutes later, a second report was called in about a green pickup truck in the Emergency Vehicle Crossover in the I-64 median. As state police were responding, the pickup truck drove through the crossover and began driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-64.

At 6:09 a.m., state police were notified of a head-on collision in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at the 114 mile marker in Albemarle County. The green Isuzu pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it struck head-on an eastbound Hyundai sedan. The impact of that crash caused the vehicles to strike an eastbound Ford F-150 utility pickup truck.

The driver of the Isuzu, Winston J. Smith II, 32, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Hyundai, Bethany M. Franklin, 30, of Troutville, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. The adult male driver of the F150 pickup was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook








NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test