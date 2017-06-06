Stewart campaigns in Roanoke

June 6th, 2017

During a media briefing in Roanoke early this afternoon Republican candidate for Governor Corey Stewart criticized Governor McAuliffe for plans to join with a coalition of states to fight climate change – after President Trump decided to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Accord. Stewart is one of three Republicans vying for his party’s nomination in next Tuesday’s primary. He’s back in Roanoke tonight at 7-pm for a campaign event at Shaker’s Restaurant. And hear him live this Thursday morning on WFIR at 8-45.

