Roanoke Police search for missing twelve year old

From Roanoke Police:Roanoke Police are searching for a young girl who has been missing since Monday. Authorities say 12-year-old Tamera Hudson was reported missing Wednesday .Officers have interviewed several friends and family members. Officers have also visited several locations Tamera has been known to frequent but did not find her. While we have no reason to believe she is in any danger at this point, we, and her family, are concerned about her well being. If you have any information about her immediate whereabouts call 911 and the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 120 lbs