Roanoke Police search for missing twelve year old

February 17th, 2017 | Written by:

From Roanoke Police:Roanoke Police are searching for a young girl who has been missing since Monday. Authorities say 12-year-old Tamera Hudson was reported missing Wednesday .Officers have interviewed several friends and family members. Officers have also visited several locations Tamera has been known to frequent but did not find her. While we have no reason to believe she is in any danger at this point,  we, and her family, are concerned about her well being. If you have any information about her immediate whereabouts call 911 and the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 120 lbs

Share on LinkedInShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook

CLOSINGS & DELAYS







UVA Basketball on WFIR
UVA Football on WFIR
NASCAR on WFIR

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 News/Talk 960-AM and FM 107.3 WFIR. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test