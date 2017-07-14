Roanoke man charged after 20-year-old woman is hospitalized for gunshot wounds

A Roanoke man has been charged with malicious wounding after a 20-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Salem. Police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital yesterday morning after a patient arrived with a gunshot injury. Brandon Davis has been arrested and is being held without bond. The victim has since been released from care.

From Salem Police: On Wednesday, July 12, at 11:15 a.m., the Salem Police Department responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, in reference to a patient with a reported gunshot injury. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an injured 20-year-old female who had been shot in her left calf. The victim told police that a male acquaintance had discharged a handgun at their residence and that the bullet had struck her leg. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that the male and female were having a verbal and physical confrontation in the 1900 block of Braeburn Drive when the handgun the male was holding discharged and hit the woman in her left calf. A subsequent investigation conducted by Salem Police Department detectives led to the arrest of 25-year-old Brandon Davis of Roanoke. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm causing bodily injury and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Currently, the suspect is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Soon after the incident, the victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she was treated for the non-life threatening injury and released.