Police seek “vehicle of interest” in home invasion, robbery

Roanoke Police want your help in identifying a “vehicle of interest” that they say is connected to an home invasion yesterday on Forest Park Boulevard. Police say a man broke into the home and tied up a 62-year-old woman and her 58-year-old brother before stealing money and other items. Police say the incident was not random.

(Continue reading for the Roanoke Police news release.)

Time: 9:44 am. Location: 3200 block of Forest Park Boulevard NW. Details: The victim, a 62-year-old woman, called 911 after she said at least one suspect entered her home and stole money and other items. The victim said her brother, a 58-year-old man, let the suspect in the home after he knocked on the door. The suspect was described as a white male with a scruffy beard, wearing black pants and black sneakers. The victim said he had what appeared to be a handgun. The victim said the suspect restrained both her and her brother using zip-ties. After the suspect left she was able to free herself and her brother. Neither of them was physically hurt. At this time evidence indicates that this crime was not random. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 540-344-8500. Callers can choose to remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.



