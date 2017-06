Candidate for Governor Tom Perriello says the proposed Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast Pipelines would be long-term job killers, not creators — even though supporters, including fellow Democrat Governor McAuliffe, say it’s just the opposite. And as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports, Perriello sees no sense in paying for a pipeline that he believes will soon be outdated:

Here is the full live interview:

