One dead after driving altercation in Roanoke County

A driving altercation near Catawba Valley Drive resulted in a man named Jonathan Hutchinson being shot and taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Police believe Hutchinson was chasing another vehicle traveling from Craig County to Roanoke County. He followed when the other vehicle turned onto Newport Road, but then Hutchinson crashed. Authorities say he got out of his car to argue and was shot. The incident is still under investigation.

From Roanoke County Police: (Roanoke County, VA – May 9, 2017) – At 3:16 p.m. Tuesday the Emergency Communication Center received a call about a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Newport Road, just off of Catawba Valley Drive. Once on scene, emergency personnel found that Jonathan Dewayne Hutchinson was unresponsive. While administering emergency medical assistance it was discovered that he had been shot. Mr. Hutchinson, 40, from New Castle, was transported to Carilion RMH where he was pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates that he was chasing the occupants of another vehicle, traveling into Roanoke County from Craig County, on Catawba Valley Drive. As the first vehicle turned right onto Newport Road, Mr. Hutchinson also turned onto Newport Road but crashed. He exited his vehicle and began another altercation with the occupants of the first vehicle when he was shot. No one else was injured. Police have spoken to all parties. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident remains under investigation.