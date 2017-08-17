Northam on Confederate statues: it should be a local decision, but they should come down

Ralph Northam

This past weekend’s events in Charlottesville have raised passions and many questions, not the least of which is what should the futures be of the many memorials to the soldiers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War. Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam is the Democratic Party’s candidate for governor, and WFIR’s Evan Jones has a conversation with him in this morning’s Longer Listen:

We have invited Republican Ed Gillespie to hold a similar conversation with us on this subject.

