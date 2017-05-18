Northam leading TV spending, Republicans spending little

May 18th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Democrat Ralph Northam has outspent rival Tom Perriello by more than 2 to 1 on TV advertising in Virginia’s closely watched governor’s race with less than four weeks before the primary.Spokesman for both campaigns said yesterday their media tracking showed Northam had spent $1.2 million while Perriello has spent more than $500,000.On the Republican side, Ed Gillespie is the only candidate spending money on TV. He’s spent more than $235,000, according to media tracking company Advertising Analytics LLC.Gillespie has a huge fundraising lead over GOP rivals Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.The TV spending gives a glimpse of the relative financial strength of each candidate. The candidates don’t have report fundraising and spending for April and May until just before the June 13 primary.

