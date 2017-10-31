New Starbucks opens and Orange and Williamson

Starbucks has cut the ribbon on a fifth coffee shop location in the city of Roanoke – this time near the corner of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road. Store manager Lori Clark helped Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea cut that ribbon this morning. Clark says craft beer lovers should try the “nitro” blend cold coffee – which is infused with nitrogen to give it more of a beer-like texture. The new Starbucks is located where the now-defunct Thelma’s Chicken and Waffles once stood before it moved downtown.

