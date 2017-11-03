New poll: every statewide race is tied

The latest poll from Roanoke College reveals yet another twist in the race for Governor: it shows Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie in a tie at 47% each just days before the election. 781 likely voters were interviewed between October 29th and November 2nd. Gillespie scored higher on taxes and the economy; Northam won the day on health care and education. The poll also finds the races for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General could not be closer; both are also tied.

From the Roanoke College Poll: With just days remaining in the campaign, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie are tied (47%-47%), while Libertarian Cliff Hyra garners three percent of likely voters, and only three percent remain undecided, according to The Roanoke College Poll. The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research interviewed 781 likely voters in Virginia between October 29 and November 2 and has a margin of error of + 3.5 percent.

Democrat Justin Fairfax and Republican Jill Vogel are tied (45%-45%) in the race for lieutenant governor, and incumbent Democrat Mark Herring and Republican John Adams are also tied (46%-46%) in the attorney general contest.

Both Gillespie (45%-35%) and Northam (38%-36%) are viewed more favorably than unfavorably by voters. Hyra remains largely unknown with 84 percent of respondents not knowing enough about him to have an opinion.

The economy and health care continue to dominate as the most important issues in the campaign. Economic issues (jobs, growth, etc.) are seen as most important by 20 percent of respondents with another seven percent saying taxes and one percent referencing debt. Health care was named as the most important issue by 16 percent of likely voters, while education was thought to be most important by 10 percent.

Click here for full poll results and methodology.